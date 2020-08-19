1/
Wesley C. SEAT
1944 - 2020
SEAT, Wesley C. Wes Seat was born July 12, 1944 in Portland, Oregon to Robert and Alma Seat. He died June 13, 2020 at his home in Spokane, WA, following a long struggle with COPD, and most recently, leukemia. He graduated from high school in Oregon and, with his mother, moved to Spokane around 1964. He later enlisted in the United States Air Force and subsequently received a medical discharge. A long-time learner, he graduated from Kinman School of Business and continued a lifetime of learning at Spokane Community College, Eastern Washington University and Gonzaga University. Wes worked as an accountant at the Veterans' Hospital for many years where he made some lifelong friends. An avid sportsman, especially supporting he Seattle Mariners. He also played softball and volleyball on various local leagues. Wes married Annette McCormick in 2004, enjoying numerous trips together. Although these were some of Wes's happiest moments, the couple later divorced. A more solemn hobby for Wes was listening to his vast musical collection, especially classical music, and watching TV on his big screen! Wes is survived by several cousins and numerous close friends. Services will be at the Washington State Veterans'Cemetery August 25, 2020 at 1030 am. Due to Covid 19 restrictions, please RSVP your attendance at 509-954-5530.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Service
10:30 AM
Washington State Veterans' Cemetery
