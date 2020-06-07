HAMILTON, Wesley R. (Age 92) Wesley Roe Hamilton, born December 10, 1927 in Weippe, Idaho, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on June 1, 2020. He was the owner and operator of Switzer Communications, a master of two-way radio communi- cation devices. He enjoyed family time, boating, camping, golfing, and flying his airplane. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ada and Joseph Hamilton, and his wife, Alice Hamilton. He was blessed with five siblings, eight children and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Please bring your lawn chair for an outdoor memorial, as we celebrate his life, love and generosity on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Pasadena Park Church of the Nazarene, 8822 E. Upriver Dr.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store