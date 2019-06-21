Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Weston Doyle OGZEWALL. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

OGZEWALLA, Weston Doyle Weston Doyle Ogzewalla was born to Charles and Matilda Ogzewalla on June 12, 1927 in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was the youngest of eight children, all preceding him in death. His family lived on a small farm in Centerville, UT during the depression and Wes from an early age learned to pick produce (mostly fruit), working on the farms in the area. He loved and excelled in sports in high school and graduated from Davis High in 1945. He joined the US Navy and was headed toward the South Pacific arena when war suddenly ended. He returned home and began working for International Harvester Company while taking night classes at the University of Utah. In 1948, he married Rosemary Ford and built his first home. They soon moved to Provo, UT where he graduated from Brigham Young University with a Bachelor's degree. International Harvester offered him a job as a salesman in the Motor/truck department in Spokane, WA and, after he looked it up on a map to see where that might be, he moved his family to the Spokane Valley. In 1965, Wes began his 26 year career as a State Farm Insurance agent. He enjoyed his work and made dear friends of many of his clients. Weston and Rosemary had four daughters, Marci (Steve) Lebo of Kettle Falls, WA; Jane (Ken) Myers of Provo, UT; Roselyn (Cliff) Reed of Provo, UT and Susan (Craig) Moore of Spokane. He built several homes over the years, in his spare time, and enjoyed landscaping them beautifully. His gardens, especially the raspberries, thrived. He loved taking his family on road trips, but especially taking them to the lake, teaching his girls to water ski at an early age. He often advised, "If you want to have a happy family, buy a boat." He loved fishing, camping, and always sports. He was quite proud of the two hole-in-ones he made just two weeks apart. Wes was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and held many leadership positions. After retiring, he and Rosemary served many years as temple missionaries and workers. He had a strong testimony of the gospel and served, always willingly and cheerfully. Wes passed away in his home on June 17, 2019. He is survived by his wife, four daughters, 22 grandchildren and 62 great-grand-children. He believed he had a wonderful life, dearly loved his family and was a great example to them. He was a beloved patriarch of his family and will be sorely missed. Bell Tower Funeral Home, Post Falls, ID

