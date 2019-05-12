Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wilber Harry HILl. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HILL, Wilber Hary, (Age 95) Wilber Harry Hill passed away April 9, 2019 at Deaconess Hospital in Spokane. He was born on December 11, 1923 at his grandmother's home in Elk, WA, the second twin boy and sixth child of Emma and Reuben Hill, Sr. Harry and his family moved between Washington and Idaho until finally settling in Napal, WA (now Moses Lake). Before graduating high school, Harry enlisted in the Army during WWII and rose to the rank of Staff Sergeant for the Army Corps of Engineers. After the war, he worked at Kaiser Trentwood and met and married Patricia Buckner Davis. Then they moved to Ohio where he became foreman for 25 years at Olin/Ormet Aluminum and raised his adopted son, Patrick and daughter, Diane. Wilber was a Boy Scout Leader, avid bowler and bowling teacher, CB enthusiast along with many other hobbies. He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia. Wilber lived in the Spokane Valley until health and mental issues finally ended in a peaceful passing. Love you and miss you Dad! God bless your new journey.

