FELS, Wilbert Jess "Joe" (Age 93) Wilbert was born to Carl and Ethel Fels September 16, 1925 in Manson, WA and passed away on July 4, 2019 at his home in the Spokane Valley. His childhood years were spent in Manson and Chelan where he met the love of his life Nora Mathers. They married and Wilbert shipped out two days later, serving in the Navy (WWII) as a ship to shore troop carrier driver during island invasions. Upon returning home from the service, they started a family and Wilbert learned his trade, auto body repair. After several years in Liberty Lake, they moved to Colville, WA where he established an auto repair business. Being a avid outdoorsman, he loved hunting, fishing, shooting trap, snowmobiling, boating, RVing and playing golf. Wilbert was preceded in death by his wife Nora on September 17, 2015 and eleven siblings. He is survived by daughters Audrey Blackmon (Dave and son Steve), Diane Roos (Ron), granddaughter Tamara Ogden (Chris), two great-granddaughters and many nieces and nephews. Wilbert and Nora loved family gatherings and parties. Their loving spirit and love of life will live on in all who knew them. A special thanks to Kim Chezem for her loving care of both Wilbert and Nora. A memorial service will be held for both Wilbert and Nora at the Washington State Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Medical Lake, WA September 13, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. Memorial gifts can be sent to Hospice of Spokane.

