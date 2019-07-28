Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wilburn Ernest BUTLER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BUTLER, Wilburn E. Wilburn Ernest Butler, 92, Spokane Valley, WA arrived in Heaven on July 16, 2019. Born May 10, 1927 in Ryderwood, WA to Dilling and Marie (Tillotson) Butler, he lived for a time in Oak Point, WA, attended its one-room schoolhouse and enjoyed many memories of exploring, fishing and hunting in the woods there. His dad's logging work took the family to Tillamook, OR and then to Oregon City where Ernest graduated from high school and met and married classmate Vera Howell. She preceded him in death in March 2019 after a marriage of 72 years. Ernest served in the U.S. Navy and returned to the Longview, WA area to log with his dad and then began working for Weyerhaeuser Timber Co. for over 40 years as a saw filer. Although a humble man of few words, he was totally committed to his Christian faith and to Longview's Calvary Community Church serving faithfully as Sunday School teacher, board member, usher, etc. After living in Longview for nearly 60 years he and Vera moved to Spokane Valley, WA in 2006 to be near family, lived at Holman Gardens and then were lovingly cared for by staff at Brighton Court and Kindred Hospice. He is survived by son Mike (Kathy) Butler, daughter Karen (Art) DiMarco, grandchildren Ben (Amy) and Sam (Naomi) Butler, Maria DiMarco, and Jessica (Mike) Richardson, and great-grandchildren Alex, Reagan, Brody and Peyton Butler. He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, sister Lois Owens of Missouri and one grandson, Ryan DiMarco. Ernest and Vera will be interred together forever at the Bunker Hill Cemetery, Longview, WA.

BUTLER, Wilburn E. Wilburn Ernest Butler, 92, Spokane Valley, WA arrived in Heaven on July 16, 2019. Born May 10, 1927 in Ryderwood, WA to Dilling and Marie (Tillotson) Butler, he lived for a time in Oak Point, WA, attended its one-room schoolhouse and enjoyed many memories of exploring, fishing and hunting in the woods there. His dad's logging work took the family to Tillamook, OR and then to Oregon City where Ernest graduated from high school and met and married classmate Vera Howell. She preceded him in death in March 2019 after a marriage of 72 years. Ernest served in the U.S. Navy and returned to the Longview, WA area to log with his dad and then began working for Weyerhaeuser Timber Co. for over 40 years as a saw filer. Although a humble man of few words, he was totally committed to his Christian faith and to Longview's Calvary Community Church serving faithfully as Sunday School teacher, board member, usher, etc. After living in Longview for nearly 60 years he and Vera moved to Spokane Valley, WA in 2006 to be near family, lived at Holman Gardens and then were lovingly cared for by staff at Brighton Court and Kindred Hospice. He is survived by son Mike (Kathy) Butler, daughter Karen (Art) DiMarco, grandchildren Ben (Amy) and Sam (Naomi) Butler, Maria DiMarco, and Jessica (Mike) Richardson, and great-grandchildren Alex, Reagan, Brody and Peyton Butler. He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, sister Lois Owens of Missouri and one grandson, Ryan DiMarco. Ernest and Vera will be interred together forever at the Bunker Hill Cemetery, Longview, WA. Published in Spokesman-Review on July 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close