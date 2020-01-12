Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wilford "Gordon" HEATH. View Sign Service Information Riplinger Funeral Home & Crematory - Spokane 4305 N. Division St. Spokane , WA 99207 (509)-483-8558 Send Flowers Obituary

HEATH, Wilford "Gordon" (Age 86) Born in Spokane into his military family, Gordon entered into rest on December 1, 2019 also here in Spokane. Living at Ft. George Wright, Gordon was able to travel along with family upon several deployments. Following his Spokane high school years, Gordon joined the US Army and Air National Guard. He also began a 45 years career as Engineer with SP&S (Spokane-Portland & Seattle) Railroad and eventually retired from BNSF. Gordon was a loyal and devoted member of the Baptist Church, the United Transportation Union, and the NRA. He was an active member of New Hope Bible Church. A truly Christian man, Gordon volunteered many years on a regular basis serving meals at the Union Gospel Mission. He was preceded in death by his father, Wilford; his mother, Katherine; and a sister, Marilyn. He is survived by his longtime companion, Cila Carpenter, and a host of friends. A Remembrance will be held on Saturday, January 18th, 2020, at 2PM at the New Hope Bible Church, 1445 N. Argonne Rd., Spokane Valley, WA. Private interment will be at the WA State Veterans Cemetery, Medical Lake, WA. Memorial contributions may be made to the Church, , the Union Gospel Mission, or the NRA. Riplinger Funeral Home & Crematory, assisting.

