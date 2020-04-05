NOWLAN, Wilfred L., Sr. "Wish" (Age 87) Entered into rest on April 1, 2020 at home in Spokane. Born in Winona, MN, Wish was an industrious self-made businessman, suc-cessful in automotive services most of his life. In the early '50s, Wish began the first full-service gas station in Winona, MN. On a trip to Post Falls, ID, to visit his sister, Phyllis, Wish fell in love with the PNW. He soon opened a gas station in North Idaho and besides a short stay back in Minnesota, Wish moved his family full time to Spokane in 1976, operating several gas stations until the late 1980s and then bought and operated Nowlan Carburetor & Ignition. That business location now boasts the University Gateway Bridge. He then moved the business to 5509 N. Market. Wish became very respected and loved by many. He was also very generous with numerous charities. He will be missed. Wish was preceded in death by his loving wife, Jo Ann, in 2008 and by a daughter and a son. He is survived by: sons, Bill (Kris) of Post Falls, ID, Jim and Scott of Spokane; daughter, Tamera, also of Spokane; eight grand-children, 15 great-grand-children, and seven great-great-grandchildren. Wish will be laid to rest beside his lost love at Coeur d'Alene Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Coeur d'Alene, ID. A public service is pending. Guestbook: www.riplingerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 5, 2020