ROSS, Wilhelmina A. "Mina" Mom was born February 9, 1931 in Morden, Manitoba. When asked why she was born in Canada she would say "In my day it was customary to be born where your mom was."She lived in Hannah, North Dakota until the family moved to Spokane in 1942. Mom worked for various taverns in Spokane. Her first bartending job was at Sam and Doms. She poured the first "Sunday Beer" at the Brown Derby tavern in 1967. She also worked as a community action organizer. An advocate for the under privilege, mom was instrumental in securing funding for the first head start program in Spokane. No one was safe from her wrath, not the city council or Senator Tom Foleys office. Later in life, she volunteered most of her time to the VFW and DAV
, holding offices in both organizations. Speaking at area schools, mom made sure kids knew the meaning of the 13 folds of the flag and the history of Flanders Field. She loved her country and her veterans. Mom passed on July 10, 2020 at home with her family and dog by her side. Survived by her children Oliver (Maribeth), Zina (James) and Charlie (Jenn), grandchildren Ashley and Kelsey. Grandma loved her late night chats with Kelsey, many lasted hours. They had their special bond. Also surviving her are great-grandchildren Chloe and Avery, nieces Becky (Russ), Debby (Todd), her dog Puddles and many friends. Preceded in death by her parents Oliver and Martha Johnson, brother Lyle, sister-in-law, Delores and grandson Jimmie, whom she missed dearly. The family would like to thank Hospice of Spokane, especially nurse RuthAnn. Because of the COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial will be planned at a later date when we can all gather to remember and celebrate a life well lived.