FARRELL, Willard L. Willard L. Farrell passed peacefully in his sleep on October 25, 2019. He was a true lifelong Colbert resident; born at home, died at home. He was proud to say he only moved his residence a half mile in his lifetime. He will be greatly missed and forever re-membered for his generosity of spirit. A memorial service celebrating his life will be held on Saturday, November 2 at 7:00 pm at Northwest Christian School Elementary gymnasium, 5104 E. Bernhill Road, Colbert, Washington. Memorial donations can be made to Colbert Chapel, 4922 E. Bernhill Road, Colbert, Washington 99005. The family wishes to thank Horizon Hospice for their excellent care of Willard during his last months.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Oct. 30, 2019