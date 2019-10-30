Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Willard L. FARRELL. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

FARRELL, Willard L. Willard L. Farrell passed peacefully in his sleep on October 25, 2019. He was a true lifelong Colbert resident; born at home, died at home. He was proud to say he only moved his residence a half mile in his lifetime. He will be greatly missed and forever re-membered for his generosity of spirit. A memorial service celebrating his life will be held on Saturday, November 2 at 7:00 pm at Northwest Christian School Elementary gymnasium, 5104 E. Bernhill Road, Colbert, Washington. Memorial donations can be made to Colbert Chapel, 4922 E. Bernhill Road, Colbert, Washington 99005. The family wishes to thank Horizon Hospice for their excellent care of Willard during his last months.

FARRELL, Willard L. Willard L. Farrell passed peacefully in his sleep on October 25, 2019. He was a true lifelong Colbert resident; born at home, died at home. He was proud to say he only moved his residence a half mile in his lifetime. He will be greatly missed and forever re-membered for his generosity of spirit. A memorial service celebrating his life will be held on Saturday, November 2 at 7:00 pm at Northwest Christian School Elementary gymnasium, 5104 E. Bernhill Road, Colbert, Washington. Memorial donations can be made to Colbert Chapel, 4922 E. Bernhill Road, Colbert, Washington 99005. The family wishes to thank Horizon Hospice for their excellent care of Willard during his last months. Published in Spokesman-Review on Oct. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close