LINDSTROM, Willean E. (Age 106) Willean E. Lindstrom, passed away on February 19, 2020 at Palouse Country Assisted Living in Fairfield, WA at the age of 106. She was born August 8, 1913 in Spangle, WA to William and Nellie (Greenaway) Byers. Willean is survived by her loving son Rodney Lindstrom, grandchildren Jason Lindstrom, Allison Bradshaw, Matt Hainline, and her great-grandchildren. Willean is preceded in death by her husband Howard Lindstrom (1992) and her daughter Linda Hainline (2019). A funeral service will be held on Monday, February 24 at 2:00 p.m. at Fairfield Community Church, 206 W.Hamilton Rd., Fairfield, WA 99012. Schanzenbach Funeral Home, Fairfield, WA. Online guest book at schanzenbachfuneralhomes.com
Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 23, 2020