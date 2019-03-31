Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William A. "Bill" HARTMAN. View Sign

HARTMAN, William A. "Bill" (Age 71) Bill Hartman passed away on March 24, 2019 around 7:35 am in Spokane, WA. He was born in Spokane on July 15, 1947. Bill spent many years as a residential general contrac-tor. His career talents left a mark on many beautiful homes, both in and around, the Spokane area. He graduated from Shadle Park High School and EWU where he excelled as a talented high school and college athlete. He is preceded in death by his parents, William Hartman and LaVella Carlon, and stepfather, Gerald Carlon. Survivors include his four children, Kristie Carlon, Eric (Shannon) Carlon, Seth Hartman and Caili Hartman; his brothers, Steve Carlon, Craig Carlon, and Scott Carlon; and four grandchildren, Jake, Luke, Sailar and Laena, all of Spokane. Bill will be remembered as a kind, gentle, fun-loving man with an adventurous spirit, contagious smile and generous heart! He was a man of integrity and left a true legacy that will continue on with his children and grandchildren. A small memorial will be held for close friends and family at a later date. Donations can be made in William A. Hartman's name to: Hospice of Spokane, PO Box 2215, Spokane, WA 99210.

HARTMAN, William A. "Bill" (Age 71) Bill Hartman passed away on March 24, 2019 around 7:35 am in Spokane, WA. He was born in Spokane on July 15, 1947. Bill spent many years as a residential general contrac-tor. His career talents left a mark on many beautiful homes, both in and around, the Spokane area. He graduated from Shadle Park High School and EWU where he excelled as a talented high school and college athlete. He is preceded in death by his parents, William Hartman and LaVella Carlon, and stepfather, Gerald Carlon. Survivors include his four children, Kristie Carlon, Eric (Shannon) Carlon, Seth Hartman and Caili Hartman; his brothers, Steve Carlon, Craig Carlon, and Scott Carlon; and four grandchildren, Jake, Luke, Sailar and Laena, all of Spokane. Bill will be remembered as a kind, gentle, fun-loving man with an adventurous spirit, contagious smile and generous heart! He was a man of integrity and left a true legacy that will continue on with his children and grandchildren. A small memorial will be held for close friends and family at a later date. Donations can be made in William A. Hartman's name to: Hospice of Spokane, PO Box 2215, Spokane, WA 99210. Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close