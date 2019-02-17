Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Abbett PRATT. View Sign

PRATT, William Abbett A life well lived A family well-loved A mission accomplished William Abbett Pratt came into this world April 30, 1928 to join his parents William Henry Pratt and Helen Ione Abbett in Los Angeles, CA. He spent his childhood in Minnesota, and graduated from High School in Freemont, NE in 1946. After a stint in the Navy serving in Subic Bay from 1946 -1948, he chose to come to the University of Nebraska to pursue his MD Degree. He met Sherrill von Bergen there and they were married in 1954 in Lincoln, NE. They came to Spokane for his Internship at Deaconess Hospital. They chose to open their Medical Practice in Opportunity on 1956. Dr. Bill took care of the big people, Dr. Sherrill took care of the little people and they shared the ones in between. He completed a residency in Anesthesiology at Swedish Hospital in Seattle (1964-1966) and returned to Spokane to practice until his retirement in 1987. During that time, their children Robert William (1955-1983), Ann Sherrill (1958) and Thomas Arthur (1961) had joined the family Bill was an avid hunter and fisherman. He added service with the Juvenile Court in the Diversion Program, was a docent at the local Fish Hatchery and was the Football Team Physician at Freeman High School and delivered Meals on Wheels in the community. They built a home on the side of Mica Peak where they lived for 25 years. Their lives came full circle when they returned to the Valley within 10 blocks of their first home. Meanwhile, their family had grown, with grandchildren Sarah, Brandon, Kimberly, and Leslie; and great-grandchildren William, Maxwell, Levi and AvaClare. A story of a life well lived---- At his request, there will be no service but a family gathering at a later date. Remembrances or memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Spokane, 121 S. Arthur, PO Box 2215, Spokane, WA 99201.

