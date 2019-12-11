AIGNER, William "Bill" August 9, 1943 - December 3, 2019 Bill loved his daughter Amy, (Ron) Hays, grandsons, great-grandson,friends, family, animals nature, hiking, fishing, Sports, and good laughs. He was a kind gentle, caring man, a retired teacher who taught Special Education at Holmes Elementary He was preceded in death by parents Pete and Freda Aigner; survived by sister Judy Aigner Gervais, San Diego, CA. Bill served in the Navy and Vietnam. Bill's celebration of life will be a casual attendance and will be held on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at 1:00p.m. at: Affinity at South Hill, 3304 E. 44th Ave. "Pub" room, Spokane WA 99223
Published in Spokesman-Review from Dec. 11 to Dec. 14, 2019