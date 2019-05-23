Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Albert DITTMAN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DITTMAN, William Albert (Age 92) William (Bill) died peace- fully with his family in Spokane, Washington on May 13, 2019. He was born July 31, 1926 in La Crosse, Wisconsin. His mother was Kathleen Kennedy Dittman; his father Albert Louis Dittman. He attended school in La Crosse, beginning his college education there as well. His education was interrupted when he enlisted in the army during World War II. After his service he again attended college at the University of Wisconsin graduating with a degree in biology. He entered the University Of Wisconsin School Of Medicine and while working at the Gunderson Clinic in La Crosse met Catherine Harris. She was the love and light of his life and they married on December 19, 1950. The couple returned to Madison where he graduated from medical school in 1953. Bill and Catherine moved to Salt Lake City, where Bill was an intern and resident in internal medicine and then completed his fellowship in Hematology. While in Salt Lake City, sons William, Jr. and John were born. Following a brief excursion to Albuquerque, New Mexico, where his interest in Native American art began, the family moved to Spokane in 1959 where their son Andrew was born. Bill was among the first hematologists in Spokane, originally working with the Rockwood Clinic, but eventually expanding and leading the hematology department at Sacred Heart Medical Center where he worked for greater than fifty years. Medicine, hematology and teaching were his passions, and while at Sacred Heart he was instrumental in creating programs in nuclear medicine, cytogenetics, and the internal medicine residency program. Even after official retirement he would help teach the residents, spending hours with them at a microscope discussing blood cells. His contribution to health care in Spokane can be seen in the remarkable programs he helped bring to fruition, but even more in the large number of physicians in the area he helped mentor, train, and support. He was a leader throughout the medical community, as well as a member and president of the Inland Northwest Blood Center Board. He loved time at Priest Lake and skiing with the family. He loved Newfoundlands, surviving three of them; there would have been more had time not run out. He was universally loved by family and friends and will be sorely missed. Bill is survived by his sons Dr. William Dittman Jr. (Eileen), John Dittman (Mary), and Andrew Dittman (Stephanie) and sisters Dianne Franke and Susan Johnson. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Andrea Dittman Young, Katie Dittman, Delaney Dittman, Will Dittman, Adrienne Dittman, and Coulter Dittman, six step-grandchildren and fourteen step-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Catherine (2013), his father (1952), and his mother (1998). Memorial Services will be held at 10:30 A.M. Saturday, June 1st at Hamblen Park Presbyterian Church, 4102 S. Crestline, Spokane, Washington. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane.

