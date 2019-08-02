Guest Book View Sign Service Information Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services South Hill 2607 S. Southeast Blvd. Suite B115 Spokane , WA 99223 (509)-568-0354 Send Flowers Obituary

LEWIS, William Albert "Bill" William Albert Lewis (Bill) passed away July 28, 2019 at home with his family at his bedside. He was born November 19, 1946 to Mary E. and Jesse Lewis, and was the oldest of five siblings. Bill served in the Army in Vietnam in 1966/67, receiving many commendations and was a master sharpshooter. Throughout his life Bill was a proud supporter of the /Disabled Veterans. At a young age (8 or 9) his first passion was his idol Elvis having been told by girls that he looked like him, and continued his love for him throughout his life. In later teenage years his passion turned to cars classics, hot rods, muscle cars anything Chevy! He ran MAACO as manager for several years before opening his own body shop, A&A Auto Body and Repair, where he enjoyed going to work until retiring in 2005 due to health problems. He never had to advertise as his reputation for quality work always brought referrals and repeat customers. His greatest accomplishment was restoring a 1951 Chrysler New Yorker Convertible for a customer that stood as lead car in the Chrysler Museum. His own favorite vehicle out of dozens he owned throughout his life was his 1972 Chevy El Camino SS that he restored from the frame up. He added Nitrous so it could also be raced out at Raceway Park. His nephew Bobby Lewis (deceased) could run it at 112 in 12 seconds winning many trophies. In later years after retiring he turned to baking for family and friends, given the nickname "Body Crocker" by stepson Mick Dolan. Bill is survived by his wife of 30 years, Clare; three stepchildren, Jeff Dolan (Tracey), Mick Dolan (Bree), Tara Benton; six amazing grandkids who loved him and called him Grampy Kylie, Taylah, Jack, Tyler, Mickey Jr and Jacob. He is also survived by siblings, Bob Lewis (Janet), Linda Hildebrand (Lou), Mary K. Lewis; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Richard Lewis; nephew, Bobby Lewis; and niece, Amber Noel Holder. "A limb has broken from the family tree, That says please don't grieve for me. Remember the best times, the laughter, the song, The good life while I was strong." No services are planned at this time. There will be a family service at a later date.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 2, 2019

