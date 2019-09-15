Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Andrew LUNDQUIST. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LUNDQUIST, William Andrew (Age 95) William Andrew Lundquist passed away September 3, 2019, at the Spokane Veterans Home. He was born August 21, 1924, in Duluth, Minnesota, to William and Charlotte Lundquist. He was the second oldest of their four children - his older sister Constance, and brothers Richard and Gordon. Bill graduated in 1942 from Denfeld High School in Duluth. In 1943 he enlisted in the Army Air Corps, and served as co-pilot of a B-24 Bomber crew during World War II, flying combat missions over Europe. He continued his military flying career following WW II as a pilot in the Reserves in Minneapolis, MN. He attended St. Olaf College in Northfield, MN, graduating in 1948. While at St. Olaf, he followed his ambition to be a radio broadcaster. He joined the staff of WCAL, the radio voice of the college, and became program director. At St. Olaf he met his college sweetheart, Patricia Dyrdahl, from Kenyon, MN. They were married June 12, 1948. They had five children: Nancy, Gregory, Pamela, Timothy, and Christopher. Bill's Reserve unit was recalled to active duty during the Korean War, and he became a B-29 Aircraft Commander, stationed at Travis AFB, CA. Following the Korean War, he returned to Reserve status, until retiring from the Air Force in 1956 to devote full time to his family and business. Following his Air Force career, Bill began a career in the Financial Services industry, eventually joining IDS Financial Services in Minneapolis, where he became Sales Training Director. In 1970, he came to Spokane as Division Manager with the company (now Ameriprise Financial Services), managing operations for Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho, until his retirement from management in 1989. He was active with Spokane financial services organizations and had served as a member, officer and board member for many of them. Family was very important to Bill. He and Pat took pride in their family of five children and spouses, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and enjoyed many special family gatherings with them. They were active members of Central Lutheran Church since coming to Spokane in 1970. Bill enjoyed serving as lector for many years. In his 50s he enjoyed being one of the adult leaders for the group of high school teenagers in the congregation on backpacking trips in Northwest mountain wilderness areas. He also served on the boards and as a consultant to Lutheran Social Services and Riverview Retirement community. Bill and Pat enjoyed traveling and outdoor activities, especially tennis and golf. For many years, they enjoyed spending part of the winter months in the Palm Desert, CA area. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Pat, daughter Nancy Thiebes (John), son Greg (Judy), daughter Pam Burke (Bill Goyen), son Timothy (France), and son Chris (Linda), eleven grandchildren, and twelve great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Richard. The family would like to express their gratitude for the wonderful care Bill received at the Spokane Veterans Home during the time he lived there. A memorial service will be held at Central Lutheran Church, 512 South Bernard St., on September 21st, at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Central Lutheran Church in memory of Bill.

