Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Anthony SEIPP. View Sign Service Information Cheney Funeral Chapel - Cheney 1632 W 1st St. Cheney , WA 99004 (509)-235-2992 Send Flowers Obituary

SEIPP, William Anthony (Age 83) William Anthony Seipp, age 83, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Mr. Seipp was born May 29, 1936, to Henry Martin and Alice Emily Seipp at their home in Liberty Lake, Washington. He was one of 18 children and attended Gonzaga Preparatory School in Spokane, Washington. In his younger years, Bill worked alongside his brothers moving houses and buildings. He also served eight years in the Air National Guard. He was a man of many trades, and these skills were handy as he worked construction. He is most widely known for his work building the Gitchee Gumee Motel in Ocean Shores, WA. for his sister Billie and brother-in-law Ralph. He later went on to build several apartment buildings and his own home, which stands as our family's finest masterpiece, homestead, and a place many call home. Bill was preceded in death by his wives, Ann Marie Mason-Seipp in 1961, and Virginia Rose Seipp in 1994. Also preceded in death were his son Robert Shawn Seipp, granddaughter Alexandra Rose Seipp, and 15 brothers and sisters. He is survived by his sisters Caroline Arnot and Evelyn McAdams; his children William James Seipp (Brandi), Anna Marie Flatt (Joe), Marilyn Rose Musselwhite (Wayne) and Henry Blaze Seipp. Bill had 12 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, numerous foster children and foster grandchildren. He had a generous heart and cared for the disadvantaged and those down on their luck. He believed in giving a hand up, not a handout. He was a hardworking man, a teacher of trades, and our Happy Pappy. A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 26th at noon, at St. Joseph Cemetery Chapel, 17825 E. Trent, Spokane Valley, WA 99216. One of Bill's final wishes was to visit the newly constructed, Vanessa Behan Crisis Nursery and give a contribution. On his behalf, donations of diapers, wipes, baby formula, baby blankets, and money will be collected at the reception in lieu of flowers. CHENEY FUNERAL CHAPEL, CHENEY, WA. Online guest book at

SEIPP, William Anthony (Age 83) William Anthony Seipp, age 83, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Mr. Seipp was born May 29, 1936, to Henry Martin and Alice Emily Seipp at their home in Liberty Lake, Washington. He was one of 18 children and attended Gonzaga Preparatory School in Spokane, Washington. In his younger years, Bill worked alongside his brothers moving houses and buildings. He also served eight years in the Air National Guard. He was a man of many trades, and these skills were handy as he worked construction. He is most widely known for his work building the Gitchee Gumee Motel in Ocean Shores, WA. for his sister Billie and brother-in-law Ralph. He later went on to build several apartment buildings and his own home, which stands as our family's finest masterpiece, homestead, and a place many call home. Bill was preceded in death by his wives, Ann Marie Mason-Seipp in 1961, and Virginia Rose Seipp in 1994. Also preceded in death were his son Robert Shawn Seipp, granddaughter Alexandra Rose Seipp, and 15 brothers and sisters. He is survived by his sisters Caroline Arnot and Evelyn McAdams; his children William James Seipp (Brandi), Anna Marie Flatt (Joe), Marilyn Rose Musselwhite (Wayne) and Henry Blaze Seipp. Bill had 12 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, numerous foster children and foster grandchildren. He had a generous heart and cared for the disadvantaged and those down on their luck. He believed in giving a hand up, not a handout. He was a hardworking man, a teacher of trades, and our Happy Pappy. A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 26th at noon, at St. Joseph Cemetery Chapel, 17825 E. Trent, Spokane Valley, WA 99216. One of Bill's final wishes was to visit the newly constructed, Vanessa Behan Crisis Nursery and give a contribution. On his behalf, donations of diapers, wipes, baby formula, baby blankets, and money will be collected at the reception in lieu of flowers. CHENEY FUNERAL CHAPEL, CHENEY, WA. Online guest book at cheneyfuneral.com Published in Spokesman-Review on Oct. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close