SEIPP, William Anthony (Age 83) William Anthony Seipp, age 83, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Mr. Seipp was born May 29, 1936, to Henry Martin and Alice Emily Seipp at their home in Liberty Lake, Washington. He was one of 18 children and attended Gonzaga Preparatory School in Spokane, Washington. In his younger years, Bill worked alongside his brothers moving houses and buildings. He also served eight years in the Air National Guard. He was a man of many trades, and these skills were handy as he worked construction. He is most widely known for his work building the Gitchee Gumee Motel in Ocean Shores, WA. for his sister Billie and brother-in-law Ralph. He later went on to build several apartment buildings and his own home, which stands as our family's finest masterpiece, homestead, and a place many call home. Bill was preceded in death by his wives, Ann Marie Mason-Seipp in 1961, and Virginia Rose Seipp in 1994. Also preceded in death were his son Robert Shawn Seipp, granddaughter Alexandra Rose Seipp, and 15 brothers and sisters. He is survived by his sisters Caroline Arnot and Evelyn McAdams; his children William James Seipp (Brandi), Anna Marie Flatt (Joe), Marilyn Rose Musselwhite (Wayne) and Henry Blaze Seipp. Bill had 12 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, numerous foster children and foster grandchildren. He had a generous heart and cared for the disadvantaged and those down on their luck. He believed in giving a hand up, not a handout. He was a hardworking man, a teacher of trades, and our Happy Pappy. A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 26th at noon, at St. Joseph Cemetery Chapel, 17825 E. Trent, Spokane Valley, WA 99216. One of Bill's final wishes was to visit the newly constructed, Vanessa Behan Crisis Nursery and give a contribution. On his behalf, donations of diapers, wipes, baby formula, baby blankets, and money will be collected at the reception in lieu of flowers. CHENEY FUNERAL CHAPEL, CHENEY, WA. Online guest book at cheneyfuneral.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Oct. 20, 2019