APPLEGATE, William "Bill" Born July 3, 1925 in Spokane to Carl and Isabell Applegate. Preceded in death by his parents, brother Tom (Joan). Survived by his wife of 69 years, Carol, son Dick (Jane), daughter Kathy (Frank) Vedelago, four grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson. A special thank you to Horizon Hospice for their care. Viewing will be held Friday, May 10, 2019, 10:00am - 4:30pm at Heritage Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be held Monday, May 13, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Heritage.
Published in Spokesman-Review on May 10, 2019