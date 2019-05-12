APPLEGATE, William "Bill" Born July 3, 1925 in Spokane to Carl and Isabell Applegate. Preceded in death by his parents, brother Tom (Joan). Survived by his wife of 69 years, Carol; son Dick (Jane); daughter Kathy (Frank) Vedelago; four grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson, nieces and one nephew. A special thank you to Horizon Hospice for their care. Viewing was held Friday, May 10, 2019, 10:00am - 4:30pm at Heritage Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be held Monday, May 13, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Heritage.
Published in Spokesman-Review on May 12, 2019