HEIM, William Arthur "Bill" (Age 72) William "Bill" Arthur Heim, age 72, passed away quietly in his home the morning of September 2, 2020. Bill suffered from a chronic immune disease for many years, and earlier this year he developed an infection that proved to be to far more advanced than he was capable of fighting off. Bill was born in Spokane on December 19, 1947 to his late parents George and Elizabeth Heim, Bill was the third child of four and is survived by his brother George (Seattle, WA), his sisters, Elizabeth "Betsy" (Florida), and Karen (Missouri). Bill was noted for his beautiful voice and his love of music. He was asked to sing as a child at St. Ann's Church, often in Latin, for weddings and funerals. He shared a story how the nuns were thrilled when his voice dropped, they enthusiastically exclaimed that they now had harmony. Bill went on to Lewis and Clark High School where he sang in the Symphonic Choir, going to All City and All State competitions. Bill also sang with the Tiger Tones, an elite group of students that went out into the community sharing their vocal talents. Bill's aspiration was to become a music teacher, and he attended some classes at Eastern Washington University to pursue that goal. With the premature death of his father, Bill was encouraged two weeks after his high school graduation to join the railroad. During his first years with the railroad, Bill was drafted to serve in the Army. Serving two tours in Vietnam. Bill was chosen to provide marching cadence for his Platoon. After his honorable discharge, Bill returned to the railroad, BNSF, He worked at Park Water, and the downtown Freight Dock, where he was admired by his co-workers when he found the ideal acoustic conditions inside the 40 foot boxcars. He went on to Yardley where he picked up train crews (dog catching) all across the Inland Empire, among other jobs. He retired from The Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad after an impressive 42 years and a lifetime of highly valued friendships that meant the world to him. Bill started his family in 1972 with his marriage to his wife, Debbie. They raised two amazing sons Billy (Spokane, WA) and Adam (Rathdrum, ID) and to their delight after 48 years of marriage were the proud grandparents to eight incredible grandchildren: Avery, Mason, Connor, Carson, Amelia, Isaac, Addyson and Elouise. Also, included, his daughters-in-law, nieces and nephews and their parents. Bill always considered himself the luckiest person in the world to have such a wonderful family and truly best friends. My dearest friend and husband, in those who survive you, your gentle spirit will be missed, your loving heart will be felt, your kindness will be shown, your humor will be appreciated and you will forever be in our thoughts and hearts. A private burial ceremony will be held for Bill at Washington State Veterans Cemetery Medical Lake, WA on Friday September 18, 2020. Cards may be sent to Spokane Cremation and Funeral Services, 2823 N. Ruby, Spokane, WA (509)324-9375 attn: Heim.



