FIEBELKORN, William B. "Bill" (Age 82) May 8, 1938 - September 15, 2020 Fiebelkorn, William B(Bill) age 82. Bill passed away suddenly at home on September 15, 2020. Bill was born on May 8, 1938 to Walter and Evelyn Fiebelkorn at Gregory, South Dakota. He was in the U.S Army two years and worked construction all his life including dams in South Dakota, Indiana, Colorado, and Montana. He was a member of the Labor Local #238. He is survived by his wife of 59 years Bonnie, children Jeff, Alan, Tara, son-in-law Terry, seven grandchildren and five great-granddaughters. Memorial service will be on Sunday, October 11, 2020, at 2:30pm at North Country Chapel, 2281 W. Seltice Way, Post Falls. Jesus said "I am the way, the truth, and the life, no one comes to the Father except through me. John 14:6



