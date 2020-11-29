BEACH, William (Age 89) William (Bill) Beach passed away on November 17, 2020 from complications of dementia. Bill was born in Missoula, Montana to Charles and Laverne Beach on February 16, 1931. He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 70 years Sophia; his son Mark Beach (Gloria) of Maricopa, Arizona; daughters Katrina Oliver of Spokane, Linda Baillie of Lafayette, Oregon and Sophie Conley of Spokane. He was grandfather to nine and great-grandfather to 10. Bill was the best of the best. He was a kind person and his heart was full of love, especially for his family. Dementia took many things from him, but it never took away the love in his heart, his smile, his personality, or his kindness. The family will be forever grateful to the Rosamond Adult Family Home where he spent his final months and was treated with the utmost compassion and dignity and to Hospice of Spokane for making his last days special for his family. No services will be held.



