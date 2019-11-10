|
SPIDAHL, William B. MASTER SERGEANT UNITED STATES AIR FORCE (Retired) William (Bill) Bernard Spidahl, age 66, of Spokane, WA passed away Sunday, November 3rd, 2019 at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane, WA, surrounded by family. Bill was born on June 4th, 1953, in Jamestown, North Dakota, the son of Bernard L. and Ruby V. (Stromberg) Spidahl. He graduated from Jamestown High School in 1971, attended NDSU, and then enlisted in the USAF, reporting to Basic Training in December 1972. He was assigned to Fairchild AFB in Washington, Ellsworth AFB in South Dakota, and Grand Forks AFB in North Dakota, before returning to Fairchild AFB for his last assignment in aircrew training as the Superintendent, Aerospace Physiology Unit. He ended his military career on December 31st, 1996, after 24 years of service. He then worked for Cartoys in both Denver, CO, and Spokane, WA for 15 years before he shut off the "get up for work" alarm. Bill enjoyed camping and fishing in both Minnesota and Canada, golfing and skiing with his sons, deer and elk hunting, and league bowling, among other sports. He enjoyed his time in the Air Force, especially the last 12 years on aircrew status flying in both C-130 and C-141 aircraft in support of DOD special operations missions. Bill is survived by his son's Eric and Ryan, their respective fiancees Sally Dashiell and Heidi Schacher, and his former wife Elaine Baierl all of Spokane, as well as many cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents. Military Funeral Honors and final interment will be at the Washington State Veterans Cemetery, Medical Lake, WA on November 14th, 2019, from 1:30 to 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Washington State Veteran's Cemetery at 21702 W. Espanola Rd., Medical Lake, WA 99022. Visit his page at hennesseyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Nov. 10, 2019