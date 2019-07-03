Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William BICKLER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BICKLER, William (Age 90) We said "Goodbye" to our sweet husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather on June 28, 2019. Bill was born in Linton, North Dakota in 1928 to John Bickler and Magdalena Kraft. As an adult in an era when it was unheard of, he became a single father to two daughters ages eight and four raising them day in and day out until they were adults. Bill spent 20 years in the Air Force and 20 years at Eastern State Hospital as a cook, where he met the love of his life - Doris Leyde. Theirs was a 42-year love story. He enjoyed working in his garden, yard and fish pond. He enjoyed fishing, music and dancing, as long as it was the "twist," and for many years, he enjoyed walking his Schnauzer Fargo every morning at Manito Park. He never met an animal he didn't like, and vice versa. He also had the misfortune of being a long time Mariner's fan. Bill is survived by his wife Doris Bickler, his children Debby Ogan, Buckeye, AZ; Vicky Bettinger, Spokane; WA; Marlene Schuyler, Spokane, WA; Tammi Thompson, Mead, WA; Karen Hayter, Columbia, MO; William Ludwick, Poulson, MT; and his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Bill will be buried at the Veteran's Cemetery, 21702 W. Espanola Rd., Medical Lake, WA. The ceremony will be on Monday, July 8th at 1:30. The family would like to thank his caregivers on the 7th floor South desk at Sacred Heart Medical Center and the VA Hospice staff.

