BRAWLEY, William "Bill" On March 11, 2020, William "Bill" Brawley, passed peacefully at home in Medical Lake, WA surrounded by loved ones after a brief battle with cancer. Bill was born December 6, 1935, to Cecil and Velara Brawley in Green Forest, Arkansas as the second of four children, then raised near Fresno, CA. Bill met the love of his life, Ruth Chitwood, at a fruit packing plant in Reedly, CA, and after a brief engagement were married October 21, 1961. They were married nearly 60 years! More than one occasion, including when they renewed their vows on the shore of Clear Lake for their 50th anniversary, Bill credited Ruth with saving him from his defiant, spirited, and self-destructive ways as a young man. Anyone who met Bill knew within five minutes that he was an avid fisherman! It was his greatest passion, nearly as much as his family, and best if they shared it with him. If he wasn't fishing, he was cleaning fish, or planning to fish again. He was the epitome of the saying, "a bad day fishing is better than a good day at work." That is not to say Bill didn't work hard, not by any stretch. In the 70s, Bill and Ruth trekked north to Alaska for seven years while he worked on the Trans-Alaska Pipeline. In the early 80s, they made their way to St. Maries, ID as Bill finished his pipeline days. Bill worked and retired from Potlatch. Then they took an opportunity that brought them to Medical Lake, WA 23 years ago. Bill didn't know a stranger, everyone was just a friend he hadn't made yet. Bill loved all people. His open personality and big heart meant his 'family' was immense as he adopted and was adopted by many. Bill is survived by his wife Ruth, his sister Imogene (Brawley) Farnsworth, his sons Austin (Trudy) and Kenny Brawley, adopted son Bob (Renita) Radmer, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A memorial service is to be held Saturday, March 14th, 11 am at the Hallet Baptist Church in Spokane, WA. Cheney Funeral Chapel, Cheney, WA. Online guest book at cheneyfuneral.com
Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 13, 2020