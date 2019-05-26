Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William "Bill" BREWER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BREWER, William "Bill" (Age 86) William "Bill" Brewer, Spokane, Washington, went home to the Lord on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Bill grew up in Indiana along with his younger sister, Bonnie, and brother, Don. He joined the Air Force and moved to Washington State where he met Jean, the woman he would share the rest of his life with. They were married for 63 years. They loved raising their two daughters, Barbara and Patricia. He worked hard to support his family as head of household. After his military service he had a successful sales career. He developed numerous loyal business relationships while working for RJ Reynold's Co., Curtis Candy, Continental Coffee, Brodie Restaurant Equipment, McGinnis Paper, Michlitch, and the Swordsman Yogurt and Ice Cream Court. Bill found joy in the arts. He loved painting, stone jewelry making, and stained-glass projects. In addition to his hobbies, his dedication to helping others was evident in all his community service activities. He was a Hillyard Lions Club member for over 40 years. Providing leadership, mentorship and unwavering energy to give to those in need. He was honored to serve as Multiple District 19 Governor with Lions International. He focused his last years on the Hillyard Senior Center, where he sat on the board and volunteered for as many events as he could. All providing him with life-long friendships that he treasured. He was a loving and giving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle, great uncle, and great-great uncle. He will be dearly missed by Jean; Barbara (Larry) Havens; Julia Havens (Grayden and Karlaina); Kendall (Joani) Havens; Patricia (Jacson) Furman; Heather (Matt) Pippenger (Talan and Peyton); Tom Barclay; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. There will be a celebration of Bill's life on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 1:30pm at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 7307 N. Nevada St., Spokane, WA 99208. Dessert reception to follow. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the Hillyard Senior Center, 4001 N. Cook St., Spokane, WA 99207.

