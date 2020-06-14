FIX, William C. "Bill" Spokane has lost one of its quiet giants and outstanding community leaders. William "Bill" C. Fix passed away peacefully on May 30, 2020. Bill was born May 3, 1926 in Seattle, WA, the only child of William Harold and Adele Carlin Fix. He attended grade school at the John Muir School, which helped to foster his lifelong interest in preserving wild places. In 1940, Bill was awarded a rare scholarship to Lakeside High School in Seattle, and in 1944 attended the University of Washington for two years. In 1946, he transferred to Yale with a scholarship, graduating in Industrial Engineering in 1948. As a Boy Scout he learned to hike and camp on hiking trails in the Olympic Mountains and at Mt. Rainier. He later went on to complete numerous first ascents in the North Cascades. Bill started the Mountaineering Club at Yale. From 1957 to 1965, he worked with Sen. Henry "Scoop" Jackson to establish the Glacier Peak Wilderness Area and the North Cascades National Park. In 1975, he was with the first Americans allowed to trek in Bhutan, and climbed five times in India and Nepal. Bill was integral in building the Spokane Mountaineers Club and added to the Club's legacy, from many challenging first ascents in the name of the Club, to the Club library Bill established, curated, and grew, to the Club's investment portfolio he founded and grew, and his overall leadership. In 1991, the Spokane Mountaineers awarded him lifetime honorary membership, having served as president in both 1957 and 1959. He thoughtfully encouraged the Mountaineers to establish an endowment fund, which he faithfully monitored. Bill Fix's contributions to the Spokane Mountaineers and the climbing/outdoor community will be everlasting. Even more significant were Bill's contributions to the greater community. He was active in the initial development of low income housing sponsored by the Episcopal Diocese and HUD. He was an enthusiastic supporter of the arts, education, and wilderness conservation, including: Dishman Hills Conservancy, Inland NW Land Trust, Spokane Public Radio, the MAC, the Civic Theatre, Spokane Symphony, and many, many more. He wisely negotiated for the Spokane Mountaineers to purchase land on Mt. Spokane. Bill could not have done any of this without the loving support of his devoted wife. He met his beloved Harriet Johnston in 1947 while attending the Spokane wedding of his cousin, Jack. Bill was assigned three gals to escort, one of whom was Harriet and he was smitten. He married her in 1950 and they moved to Spokane, where he began a 20-year career with Columbia Electric. In 1973, he received a Broker's License and began an investment business, as his interests included finance and endowments. Bill was active in both until his passing, and established scholarship endowments at Yale, Smith College (where Harriet attended), and Lakeside School. Bill was preceded in death by wonderful wife of 65 years, Harriet (2015), and beautiful daughters Carol (1968), and Katherine (1991). He is survived by two fine sons, Harold (Spokane, WA) and Allan (Berkeley, CA). The Fix family gives heartfelt thanks to Bill's tireless and loving care-givers: Andy Craig, Nestor Ramos, Jeff Phillips, Family First caregivers and others, with extra special thanks to our devoted Brenda Craig. Their kind and gifted attention helped to make Bill and Harriet's last years rewarding, fulfilling, healthy and happy. The Fix family intends a private ceremony to be held at graveside in the coming weeks. The Fix family will ask the Spokane community to honor Bill at a celebration of Bill's Life that will be planned at a venue, and of a date and time to be announced. "Climb the mountains and get their good tidings. Nature's peace will flow into you as sunshine flows into trees." John Muir.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store