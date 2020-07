RICHARDS, William C., Jr. It is with profound sadness that the family of William Curtis Richards, Jr., fondly known as Bill, announce that he passed peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones, on July 2, 2020 at the age of 62 years. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Riplinger Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.



