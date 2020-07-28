1/1
William Curtis "Bill" RICHARDS Jr.
RICHARDS, Willam C., Jr. William "Bill" Curtis Richards, Jr. was born October 4, 1957 at West Point Army Academy in New York and passed away on July 2, 2020 peacefully at home, surrounded by those he loved. He is survived by his wife Jan (Just-Jan), of 37 years and their three children Dominic, David and Deanne, eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild; a younger sister, brother and several nieces, nephews and their children. Bill was best known for the way that he loved and cherished his soulmate and wife Jan, and their family. Bill attended two years of College at Minot State University for Sociology and an additional two years at Eastern Washington University majoring in Applied Developmental Psychology. Throughout his life Bill was a BSA Eagle Scout, leader in the Boy Scouts of America, Water Safety Instructor, CPR Instructor, American Red Cross First Aid Instructor, Emergency Medical Technician, and a courier for the Inland Northwest Blood Center. Bill enjoyed working for Visit Spokane, helping visitors experience the best of his city. He has always been an advocate for underserved populations working as an YWCA Advocate for Domestic Violence, taking after hours calls and intakes. Additionally, he worked with the physically and mentally challenged, warming shelters, work release programs and recently the Donor Closet. He and his wife have been long time active church members attending the First Covenant Church that reopened as the Gathering Place on Garland Ave, in Spokane. Bill and Jan loved the Spokane Chiefs and were long-time Booster Club Board members. He was very loved and will be very missed by all who knew him. Memorials can be sent to the MS Society in honor of his love, Jan. Due to COVID19, services will be live streamed Sunday, August 2nd, 2020 at 2pm on his facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/william.richards.58760608 RIPLINGER FUNERAL HOME and CREMATORY, SPOKANE, WA

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Riplinger Funeral Home & Crematory - Spokane
4305 N. Division St.
Spokane, WA 99207
(509) 483-8558
