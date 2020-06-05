WISE, William Dallas (Age 51) William Dallas Wise "Bubba" went to be with the Lord on May 28, 2020, after succoming to covid. Bubba was preceded in death by parents Jacqueline Wise and Willard Wise, and sibling Willard Wise Jr. He is survived by his loving wife Lisa; and siblings Rob Bond, Paul Bond, Rose Carlson, Tom Bond, Kristina Miller, and Mike Miner. Bubba and Lisa were unable to have their own children, but were blessed with 12 nephews, eight neices, nine great-nephews, and 14 great-neices. Bubba retired from Spokane County Road Dept. in 2018 due to health problems. He loved plowing snow and all the Big Boy toys. Bubba loved life. His family and friends meant everything to him. Nature and animals were important to him. Bubba rescued more dogs and other animals then can be counted. There will be a viewing on June 8, 2020 at Heritage Funeral Home at 2pm. The viewing will follow social distancing and also be available virtually, contact Lisa for information. The funeral service will be on June 12, 2020 at 2pm in the Rose Garden at Heritage. This will be an outside service due to social distancing and seating will not be available. Feel free to bring a chair.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store