CRANDELL, William Dean William Dean Crandell went home to be with the Lord on February 20, 2019. Dean was born on June 13, 1950 in Washington, D.C., to William Palmer Crandell and Martha Josephine Green Crandell. He graduated from Clemson University in 1972 with a degree in Geology. He served his country by enlisting in the Navy, serving four years active duty and then 19 years as a reservist, ending his career as a Captain. Dean was a geologist for US Forest Service, where he enjoyed the outdoors and searching for beautiful stones. He was a proud long-term member of the Spokane Valley Kiwanis and volunteered for United Way. He had a passion for golf, camping, spending time on the water, and watching cowboy movies. He was preceded in death by his parents and his baby sister, Debbie. He is survived by his beloved wife, Barbara Richardson-Crandell and his children, Heather (Jeff) Havens, Chad (Lian) Roberts, Kimberley Crandell (David) Fitzgerald and Alli Crandell (Jen Boyle). He was a proud papa to nine grandchildren who brought joy and happiness to his life. There will be a Celebration of Life later in April. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Shriners Hospital, Hospice of Spokane, or Spokane Valley Kiwanis Foundation. Online condolences may be expressed at HazenJaeger.com. Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 3, 2019