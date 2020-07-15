GROSSER, William E. William E. (Bill) Grosser of Spokane Valley, Washington passed away July 2, 2020 at the age of 81. He was born March 1, 1939 in Dickinson, North Dakota to Bernard Grosser and Elizabeth (Schmidt) Grosser and was the youngest of six children. Bill attended St. Joseph Catholic Elementary School and graduated from Dickinson High School in 1957. After a four-year tour in the US Navy, he was honorably discharged. He returned to Dickinson and married Angeline (Angie) Braun in August 1962. They moved to Wahpeton, North Dakota where he completed a two-year course in Air Conditioning and Refrigeration at the Wahpeton State School of Science. They later moved to Havre, Montana where he worked for the OB Lund Company. In 1966, he took a Civil Service position for the Havre Radar Station where he worked until its closure in 1979. During this time Bill was selected as administrator to several programs in addition to his air conditioning and refrigeration duties including Base Grounds Manager, Civilian Over Hire Program and Youth Aid Program enabling under privileged teens to gain temporary employment. Bill also served in the Montana Air National Guard and in 1979 was selected as the Outstanding Noncommissioned Officer of the year. He served on several local community programs overlooking low income federal funding. As an active member of the Air National Guard, he represented both civilian and military sides of the house. Bill was active in the Cub Scout and Boy Scout programs in Havre as a Scout Master and later as a District Trainer. In 1972, Bill was approached by the Dean of the Vocation Department at Northern Montana College to develop and instruct an automotive air conditioning course which he taught for two-years. After the closure of the Havre Radar Station, Bill accepted employment in the Azores at Lajes Field on Terceira Island, Portugal. Upon his return to the United States in 1981, he was employed at Fairchild AFB in Spokane, Washington. In 1988, Bill moved to the Central Heating plant at Fairchild AFB where he managed the high-pressure boiler operation, along with the steam distributions system increasing the 50-year-old plant's overall efficiency. The plant was awarded the William H. Bordner award for efficiency in the category Air Force wide. He continued in his field as shop supervisor and completed his 37-year Civil Service career retiring January 2, 1999 and proudly received the Outstanding Civilian Career Service award. In retirement, Bill continued to pursue his leather crafting hobby and enjoyed other interests, including photography, gardening, woodwork, eagle watching, travel and especially rock hounding. Bill and Angie also enjoyed ball room dancing for a number of years. His Parkinson's diagnosis did not slow him down for most of 20 years. Bill was so much more than his career and family was everything. He loved doing handyman jobs for his family and never missed an opportunity to spend time with them. He was greatly involved in his grandsons' Scouting careers from Pinewood Derbies to helping organize and facilitate an Eagle Scout project supporting the Parkinson's Resource Center. He was larger than life and was dubbed "Superman" by his family; a title he enjoyed very much and was assumed by his fabulous caretakers these last few months at Ridgeview Assisted Living and Sullivan Park Care Center. Bill is survived by his wife, Angie, of 57 years and three children, Barry of Tacoma, WA, Lori (Louis)Schussman and Karen (Brian) Ankley of Spokane Valley, four grandchildren, Gabriel and Adrian Grosser, Aran(Kendra) Patchett, Josh Patchett and five great grandchildren as well as a sister, Rose Moldenhauer, brother-in-law Gayle Blecha and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, Bernard, John and Frank, sister Betty Lech and sister-in-law Marie Blecha. The Memorial Service is scheduled for Monday, July 20, 2020 at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 503 North Walnut Road, Spokane Valley, WA., followed by the Committal Service at St. John Vianney's Columbarium and a reception in the Parish Hall. In lieu of flowers the family requests you provide a Memorial Gift to your charity of choice
