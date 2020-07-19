HOYT, William E. "Bill" William Ellsworth Hoyt "Bill' died peacefully with family at his summer home on the banks of the Pend Oreille River on July 13, 2020 at the age of 85. Bill is survived by his wife, Dianne, sons, Bill Jr. and Bryan, sister, Louise, five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and nine nephews and nieces. Bill is preceded in death by first wife, Betty, and his parents. Bill was born in 1935 in Chicago, Illinois. He grew up on 17th Avenue in Spokane in the late 1940s and 1950s and considered himself lucky to have enjoyed his childhood during the "best times" of 20th Century America. Bill won the All-City grade school foul shot competition and the sectional best pitching contest, throwing 100 strike-outs without a walk. One of his proudest accomplishments was becoming an Eagle Scout. He always remained a Boy Scout at heart. During his high school summers he worked away from home for the Milwaukee Railroad. He graduated from Lewis and Clark High School in 1953. Bill then attended the University of Washington and was a member of Phi Kappa Sigma fraternity and a coxswain on the "Crew". His son, and two grandchildren also became fellow Huskies. After two years, Bill joined the Navy, creating many of his fondest memories. His son Bill Jr. followed in his footsteps and built a 30-year career in the Navy, becoming a Master Chief and making his father very proud. At 23 Bill married Betty Croy and they had two sons. In 1968, Bill unexpectedly lost Betty and was left to raise his two young boys on his own. Bill and Dianne were married in December of 1975 and Dianne jumped in and helped raise the boys. They would have celebrated their 45th anniversary this year. Bill built a successful business career, holding leadership positions at Redisco, Taylor Distributing, Fred's Appliance and Stolt's Electric in Anchorage, Alaska. In 1986 Bill and Dianne left Alaska and returned to Spokane to work in real estate. After six years they opened their own business, Evergreen Enterprises, selling marketing tools to realtors throughout the United States. After selling their business, they retired to Sun Lakes, Arizona where Bill served on the HOA Board of Directors and filled in as interim General Manager. He was awarded the prestigious "Extreme Volunteer" Crystal Award for service to his community. After 13 years, Bill and Dianne returned to Spokane and bought property on the Pend Oreille river. He enjoyed the last few years of his life being closer to his roots and the beauty and peacefulness of the Inland Empire. In 2012 Bill wrote an autobiography for family and friends which illustrated that he had lived a "life worth living". He brightened the day of everyone he touched. Bill did it all! The family would like to thank Bill's caregivers in Washington and Arizona. Due to the challenges of Covid-19, a memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, remembrances can be made to the Prostate Cancer Foundation.



