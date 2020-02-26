Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. William Edward "Bill" HALLINAN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



HALLINAN, Dr. William Edward "Bill" Dr. William "Bill" Edward Hallinan, 87, of Spokane, Washington, passed away on February 1, 2020 of natural causes. The funeral services are Saturday, February 29 at 11:30 a.m. at Assumption Parish, 3624 W. Indian Trail Rd., Spokane, WA. Father Tim Hays of Assumption will officiate. Later in the spring, the family will inurn Bill's ashes in a family plot at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Butte, Montana. Bill was born in Klamath Falls, Oregon on December 11, 1932. He grew up in Klamath Falls, before moving to Spokane Washington for elementary school. The family moved to Whitefish, Montana where he graduated from Whitefish High School. He continued his education at Gonzaga University, then Marquette University where he received a Doctorate in Dentistry. Bill was married to Joanne Hallinan (Jene) from 1958 to1980 (divorced). He married Margaret "Peggylee" Pritchett in 1983; they were married 35 years until her passing in 2018. He practiced dentistry for 55 years, beginning his practice in the small towns of St. John and Tekoa and eventually working for Dr. Glover at Five Mile before starting his own practice in the 1980s. He was a master of his craft, and his practice was his social network for friends, family, staff, and generations of patients. Bill is survived by his children Bill (Marita Martiniak), Pat (Patty), Karen; his seven grandchildren Tizer (Samantha Schmidt), Metta, Abbie (Joel) Roppo and children, Technical Sergeant Dustin J. Horton, USAF (Jessica), Meredith, Carrie, Will; and seven great-grandchildren; nephews James (Lori) Shenefelt, Mike (Christy) Shenefelt, and Steve Shenefelt; and former brother-in-law Robert Jene, and his children Paul (Jill), Lisa, David, and Chris. He was preceded in death by his father William Francis Hallinan and mother Flora (nee MacDonald), wife Peggylee, sister Mary Ann Peone (Shenefelt), brother Roderick Hallinan, and former wife, Joanne. See The Spokesman-Review, Sunday, February 23, 2020, for pictures and more biographical details. In lieu of flowers, send memorial donations to Hospice of Spokane. P.O. Box 2215, Spokane WA 99210-2215 or at HospiceOfSpokane.org Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

