GIBSON, William Everett "Bill" (Age 87) William "Bill" Everett Gibson, 87, went to be with the Lord, September 28, 2020. He was born March 24, 1933, in Langley Kentucky, to William C. and Bessie (Click) Gibson. Bill attended all 12 years of schooling in Wayland, KY. After graduation he joined the U.S. Air Force and was stationed at Geiger Field in Spokane, WA. After the Air Force he worked for Darigold for 35 years as a delivery driver. Bill was married to Charlene Thyrian until 1984. They have five children together. He married Margaret Mills Kugler in 1991. Bill left us to join his parents, siblings Paul, Daryl and Ellis Gibson, Ogie Johnson and Olga Millspaugh. Bill leaves behind his wife Margaret, his siblings Ernest (Jean), KY, James M (Janet), OH, Brewie (Deanne), OH and Brenda Manchester, OH. Children Ronald (Reta), WA, Richard (Donna), WA, Robert, WA, Randy, CA and Angie, WA. Stepchildren Paul (Tiffany), Jason and Jacinda Kugler, ID. Eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He loved all. On Friday, October 9, 2020 from 4-7pm there will be a viewing at English Funeral Chapel, 1133 N 4th St., Coeur d'Alene, ID. A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Real Life Ministries, 1860 N. Cecil Rd., Building #2, Post Falls, ID. Light dessert will be served following service. There will be a private family burial. In lieu of flowers a memorial donation in the memory of Bill may be made to Hospice of North Idaho, 2290 W. Prairie Ave., Coeur d'Alene, ID 83815 or www.hospiceofnorthidaho.org
. Please visit Bill's memorial and sign his online guest book at www.englishfuneralchapel.com
.