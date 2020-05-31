WOLREHAMMER, William F. William "Bill" "Mr. Bill" F. Wolrehammer passed away peacefully at the age of 88, May 8, 2020 in his home in Cheney, Washington after a long battle with illnesses stemming from his time served in the Vietnam War. Bill was born and raised in Clifton, New Jersey January 5, 1932 and from early on always had a job. Whether it was on the milk truck before school or working on the rations truck during WW II, he always did what he could to help support his family. In 1951, while he was playing a mean game of poker with the Massaro brothers at their family's house, Bill met Frieda (Massaro) claiming she had to stay because she was his "lucky charm". They married January 2, 1954 and had five children, Danny (Denice), Gary (Ellen), Kathy (Bob), John (Kathy), Karen (Jeremiah), 10 grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. In 1952, Bill joined the military and made a career of it by traveling throughout the U.S. and Okinawa. After retiring in 1978, Bill attended the Hotel/Motel Management and Culinary Institute at SCC then landed a job at EWU in the Tawanka food warehouse until he retired in 1997. He spent the early years of retirement on the local lakes fishing, remodeling his house, and spending time with his grandchildren. Over the last twenty years, Bill showed all of us how strong he really was by surviving four different cancers, heart disease, and type 2 diabetes and neuropathy. Bill loved animals and had several dogs throughout his life who all brought him great happiness. He enjoyed watching the birds, squirrels, and the occasional deer in his backyard, fishing the local lakes, and he took pride in flower gardens, appreciating the brilliant colors and smells of all of them. He also enjoyed cooking and grilling for his family during the summers and holiday seasons. Bill is preceded in death by his parents, John and Jennie Wolvekammer, and three sisters, Wilma, Francis, and Jeanette. When it is safe to gather again, services will be held at St. Rose Catholic Church and interment at the Veteran's Cemetery in Medical Lake. The family respectfully requests that attendees to the church service wear bright, vibrant colors as this is what Bill would have wanted. In lieu of flowers and gifts, please consider donating to one of the following; Wounded Warrior Project, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Hospice of Spokane, or Henry's House in Spokane, Washington.
Published in Spokesman-Review on May 31, 2020.