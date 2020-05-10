LEHMAN, William F. (Age 76) William Frank Lehman, better known as Frankie, passed away on Monday evening, May 4th in his Chattaroy home having lost his courageous fight with cancer. Frank was born on June 29th, 1943 in Yakima to Frank and Lotus Lehman, but spent most of his life in the Chattaroy area after graduating from Mead High School in 1961. He was a skilled carpenter and wood craftsman having built or remodeled countless homes. He especially enjoyed making toys and trinkets and anything that can be crafted from wood. Frank was a talented musician with a love for Country and Gospel music. He was an accomplished guitarist and vocalist with a chilling quality to his voice that many compared to Elvis Presley. He used his music talents to bring joy to inmates at Geiger Correctional Facility, Union Gospel Mission Services, a Veteran's home, retirement homes and served on the Church worship team. Most importantly, he loved children and they loved him. He worked in the Awana Club for 18 years and served as a Big Brother in Youth for Christ. He and his wife of 57 years, Donna, counseled many couples in their marriage intervention ministry. Frank will be greatly missed by his children, son Alan Lehman (Kathy) and daughter Bonita (Bonnie) Watt (former husband Shirl); 13 grand children and 14 great-grandchildren. We thank God that Frank is now enjoying his new life with his fellow carpenter and Savior Jesus Christ. He fought a good fight, kept the faith and has gained his crown. Frank will be laid to rest at a small gathering at the Chattaroy Cemetery May 11th. We are planning a celebration of his life on June 20th with the time and location to be announced as that date gets closer. Please contact Donna for further information. donnaleh@yahoo.com. RIPLINGER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, SPOKANE, WA in care of arrangements.Online guest book at www.riplingerfuneralhome.com
Published in Spokesman-Review on May 10, 2020.