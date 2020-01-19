Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William F. "Bill" MAGEE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MAGEE, William F. "Bill" (Age 80) February 14, 1939 - January 12, 2020 Bill went to be with his Lord last Sunday evening. He was having difficulty breathing all of a sudden as he had COPD and congestive heart failure. He died peacefully in the hospital. Bill grew up in Los Angeles and moved to Spokane in 1977. He met his wife at the Safeway store where she worked at in the neighborhood in 1984. Soon they married and enjoyed riding motorcycles and driving fast Mustangs. He loved his camping trips in the woods with Vicki and their dog and cat. He loved to fish! I hope that he and his friend Jim are having a good time fishing right now. Bill was just getting ready to celebrate his 36th year of sobriety through AA and was soon to turn 81. Bill had been retired as a carpet layer for 35 years as he developed severe arthritis degeneration in his back. He had suffered profusely, especially these last few years as the pain became unbearable. He was ready to go to Heaven. He told me many times to "not be sad when I die, be happy, as I will be in no pain Vicki!" We all miss him dearly but at the same time are so happy for him! Bill lived a rough life in his earlier years but came to settle with AA and coming to know God these past 35 years. I always thought that I lent a hand in it too as we had great love for each other. Bill had so many friends that he was so thankful for. He is survived by his wife Vicki, his daughter Nikki Pierce and her fiance' Ryan (Coeur d'Alene), his sons Aaron (Portland), Duane (Portland), his sister Mary (Marysville, CA), and her immediate family, and his cat Boots whom he loved dearly. There will be a memorial held at our Church at a later date, unknown at this time.

MAGEE, William F. "Bill" (Age 80) February 14, 1939 - January 12, 2020 Bill went to be with his Lord last Sunday evening. He was having difficulty breathing all of a sudden as he had COPD and congestive heart failure. He died peacefully in the hospital. Bill grew up in Los Angeles and moved to Spokane in 1977. He met his wife at the Safeway store where she worked at in the neighborhood in 1984. Soon they married and enjoyed riding motorcycles and driving fast Mustangs. He loved his camping trips in the woods with Vicki and their dog and cat. He loved to fish! I hope that he and his friend Jim are having a good time fishing right now. Bill was just getting ready to celebrate his 36th year of sobriety through AA and was soon to turn 81. Bill had been retired as a carpet layer for 35 years as he developed severe arthritis degeneration in his back. He had suffered profusely, especially these last few years as the pain became unbearable. He was ready to go to Heaven. He told me many times to "not be sad when I die, be happy, as I will be in no pain Vicki!" We all miss him dearly but at the same time are so happy for him! Bill lived a rough life in his earlier years but came to settle with AA and coming to know God these past 35 years. I always thought that I lent a hand in it too as we had great love for each other. Bill had so many friends that he was so thankful for. He is survived by his wife Vicki, his daughter Nikki Pierce and her fiance' Ryan (Coeur d'Alene), his sons Aaron (Portland), Duane (Portland), his sister Mary (Marysville, CA), and her immediate family, and his cat Boots whom he loved dearly. There will be a memorial held at our Church at a later date, unknown at this time. Published in Spokesman-Review on Jan. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close