Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Francis "Bill" CARROLL. View Sign

CARROLL, William Francis "Bill" William (Bill) Francis Carroll entered joyfully into heaven to greet his Savior Jesus face to face, on February 20th 2019. Bill had bravely battled cancer for eight years, working and (with a smile) persevering when most would have given up. Bill had an amazingly personal relationship with Jesus and the promise of eternal life. His only sadness was in leaving behind wife of 45 years, the love of his life, Lucinda and his five wonderful children, their wives and their children. Bill met his wife Lucinda in 1970 at Priest Lake, Idaho where they both worked the summers. They married in 1974. Bill throughout his life pursued excellence in all he did. He graduated with a B.S. in Building Construction from

CARROLL, William Francis "Bill" William (Bill) Francis Carroll entered joyfully into heaven to greet his Savior Jesus face to face, on February 20th 2019. Bill had bravely battled cancer for eight years, working and (with a smile) persevering when most would have given up. Bill had an amazingly personal relationship with Jesus and the promise of eternal life. His only sadness was in leaving behind wife of 45 years, the love of his life, Lucinda and his five wonderful children, their wives and their children. Bill met his wife Lucinda in 1970 at Priest Lake, Idaho where they both worked the summers. They married in 1974. Bill throughout his life pursued excellence in all he did. He graduated with a B.S. in Building Construction from University of Washington . He went to work immediately after college for Lydig Construction later running Pioneer Construction. He along with his wife started their own company, Carroll Construction, building many commercial projects in the Pacific Northwest. In 1999 he moved with his family to Lynden, WA, purchasing a small dairy farm. In 2008 they moved to Wenatchee, WA to work for Selland Construction. In 2016 Bill and his wife moved back to their beloved Priest Lake and built a bakery and a home there. Bill loved to ski, hike, build and ride motorcycles. He loved to include his grandchildren in everything that he did. His children were precious to him always a blessing he called them. He was proud of each and every one of them and their wonderful families. He will be missed greatly by the family and friends he leaves behind. Wife, Lucinda; son, Aaron and daughter-in-law Julie; son, Tim and daughter-in-law Riley; daughter, Jennifer (Brizendine) and son-in-law Adam; son, Courteney and daughter-in-law Aspen; daughter, Lisa (Fairchild) and son-in-law Jared; grandchildren, Hannah, Ava, William, Elle, Tyler, Connor, Parker, Emma, Audrey, Grayson, Lyla, Xavier; parents, Bill (deceased) and Shirley; father-in-law Greg Johnson (deceased); mother-in-law Janice Lund; brother, Cary; sister, Lori (Marquina) and brother-in-law Greg; sister, Lisa (Allen) and brother-in-law Don; sister, Janet; sister, Judy (Holbert) and brother-in-law Don; sister, Marcy (Mongan) and brother-in-law Tom; brother, Kelly and sister-in-law Jody; sister-in-law Jan (Latta) and brother-in-law Doug (deceased); brother-in-law Greg (Johnson); nieces and nephews, Marisa, Alexi, Sierra, Cyra, Charlie, Crystal, Korie, Kelly, Kyle, Allison, KC, Sally, Jessie, Lisa, Andrew, Tom. Graveside services will be held March 16, 2019 at 11am at Evergreen Cemetery in Priest River, Idaho. SHERMAN-CAMPBELL FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES IN PRIEST RIVER, ID is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at shermancampbell.com Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites University of Washington Return to today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close