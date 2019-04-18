Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Frank POTTER III. View Sign

POTTER, William Frank, III (Age 37) William Frank Potter III, of Spokane, passed away on April 10th, 2019. Funeral services will be held at noon on April 20th at Hazen & Jaeger Valley, 1306 N. Pines Rd., Spokane Valley. Will was born in Spokane to William F. Potter Jr. and Jane E. Potter on June 26th, 1980. He started working at CXT, (LB Foster) on February 14, 2012 working in various positions till he ended up in Quality Control. He loved his job and the people he worked with. He loved anything to do with race cars He watched Nascar every weekend. His driver was Kevin Harvick. He went to State Line Speedway every chance he could get and was always the first one in line at the gate, so he could get his favorite spot in the stands. He was preceded in death by his father, William "Tim" Potter and his grandmother Wanda Potter. Will is survived by his children William F. Potter IV and his daughter Savannah Potter, a sister Alicia M Potter, step brothers David Hetrick and Chris Hetrick, step sisters Miranda Tarpley and Maria Hetrick. Niece Justine Potter, nephew Jachai Reeves, a great-niece Kyra. Parents Jane Potter and step father Terry Hetrick. Aunts and uncles and numerous cousins.

