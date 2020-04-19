Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William "Bill" GAWRONSKI. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

GAWRONSKI, William "Bill" (Age 89) " I am ready to enter into the Kingdom of God. " Our father, at the age of 89, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Palm Sunday, April 5, 2020. Bill was born and raised in Chicago, IL. along with his only sibling Beverly, with whom he has now been reunited. Right after graduating from high school, he joined the Air Force and was eventually stationed at Fairchild AFB in Spokane, WA. It was during this time he met his future wife, Louise (Waddell) Thomas, a recent widow with a two year old son, James. Dad says he spent all his money on their first date and had to borrow money from Louise to get him through the month! They were married June 3rd, 1953 in Coeur d' Alene, ID. Shortly after, they moved back to Chicago, where they welcomed their daughter, Peggy. It wasn't long before they both realized they missed the Pacific Northwest, the fishing, hunting and lots and lots of camping, so they moved back to Spokane. Bill went to work for Columbia Lighting. He started as a draftsman and retired after 25 years as manager of the engineering department. During his time at Columbia Lighting, Dad had the opportunity to work on such projects as the Sears Tower, Chicago, the Library of Congress, Washington, D.C. and the Bank of America building, San Francisco. After his retirement, Dad and Mom, took off in their motorhome and had themselves a great time traveling to many places. They became snowbirds wintering in Yuma, AZ for many years making new friends and memories. Dad was preceded in death by, his loving wife of 41 years, Louise, and his sister, Beverly DeHaan of Wausau, WI. Bill is survived by his daughter, Peggy of Spokane; son, James of LoLo, MT; grandson Calvin and partner, Stormie, of Alberton, MT; grandson, Shawn of Helena, MT; and great-grandson Tristian of Frenchtown, MT. Dad also leaves behind several nieces and nephews, and many lifelong friends. He was a member of Turning Point Open Bible Church where he had made many new friends as well. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Dad's name to Shriners Hospital, or a . Considering the current conditions, we will have a Celebration of Life at a later date.

