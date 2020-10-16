OULD, William George (Age 74) William George Ould, 74, of Spokane Valley, WA, died Sunday, October 11, 2020 at his residence. William was born December 29, 1945 in Glenwood Springs, Colorado to George C. Ould and Leona M. Ould. He worked as a land surveyor later as a PLS in various states and as a utility's construction manager and lastly as a Region Manager for a firm doing electrical, telecommunications, fiber construction management and engineering. After retirement he took care of his wife Ada. William was preceded in death by his grandparents, parents, aunts and uncles and Ada, his beloved wife of 27 years. He is survived by his sons John G. Ould of Colorado and Wesley K. Ould (Kristina) of Tacoma, WA, his daughters Tammy M.A. Fritz (Robert) of Post Falls, ID and Kathy McKeeman of Spokane, WA, numerous wonderful grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held at the Longfellow Finnegan Riddle Funeral Chapel in Philipsburg, MT on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. A graveside service will follow at 1:45 p.m. at the Philipsburg Cemetery. Longfellow Finnegan Riddle Funeral & Cremation Service is entrusted with William's funeral arrangements. You may pay your condolences at www.longfellowfinneganriddle.com
.