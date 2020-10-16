1/1
William George OULD
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
OULD, William George (Age 74) William George Ould, 74, of Spokane Valley, WA, died Sunday, October 11, 2020 at his residence. William was born December 29, 1945 in Glenwood Springs, Colorado to George C. Ould and Leona M. Ould. He worked as a land surveyor later as a PLS in various states and as a utility's construction manager and lastly as a Region Manager for a firm doing electrical, telecommunications, fiber construction management and engineering. After retirement he took care of his wife Ada. William was preceded in death by his grandparents, parents, aunts and uncles and Ada, his beloved wife of 27 years. He is survived by his sons John G. Ould of Colorado and Wesley K. Ould (Kristina) of Tacoma, WA, his daughters Tammy M.A. Fritz (Robert) of Post Falls, ID and Kathy McKeeman of Spokane, WA, numerous wonderful grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held at the Longfellow Finnegan Riddle Funeral Chapel in Philipsburg, MT on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. A graveside service will follow at 1:45 p.m. at the Philipsburg Cemetery. Longfellow Finnegan Riddle Funeral & Cremation Service is entrusted with William's funeral arrangements. You may pay your condolences at www.longfellowfinneganriddle.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Longfellow-Finnegan Funeral Home
107 Oak St
Anaconda, MT 59711
(406) 563-3371
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved