GOOLEY, William "Bill" William "Bill" Gooley entered rest on May 6th, 2020. He was comforted by family via phone and video conference with the help of staff at Brookdale Nine Mile. Other family members were with him in thought and spirit. The youngest of three sons, Bill was born April 15, 1944 to Clarence "Cy" and Eleanora (Fallert) Gooley. After graduating from Harrington High School, and later Gonzaga University, he worked for many years on the Alaskan North Slope. He loved the Alaskan wilderness and the exploration thereof. In his later years he was particularly fond of music, movies, and playing the stock market. A devoted husband and father, Bill provided for his children and lovingly stayed by his wife Linda's side through a nearly 20 year battle with progressive MS. A helper of people throughout his life, Bill leaves a legacy of giving sacrificially to those he cared for. He will be remembered and deeply missed by friends and family members from Alaska to Washington, to the East Coast and many places inbetween. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Linda, and brother James. He is survived by his son Christopher, wife April and their children Seren and Yuri; his daughter Michele, husband Joe and their children Zachary and Jaxon; his son Mike, wife Regina and their children Jake, Michael and Chris; brother Ron and wife Carolyn; sister-in-law Jo; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Memorial services will be scheduled at such a time when those who loved him can all travel safely to honor him together. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Spokane, 121 S. Arthur, Spokane, WA 99202. Strate Funeral Home, Davenport, WA is caring for the Gooley family.



