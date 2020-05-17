William "Bill" GOOLEY
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GOOLEY, William "Bill" William "Bill" Gooley entered rest on May 6th, 2020. He was comforted by family via phone and video conference with the help of staff at Brookdale Nine Mile. Other family members were with him in thought and spirit. The youngest of three sons, Bill was born April 15, 1944 to Clarence "Cy" and Eleanora (Fallert) Gooley. After graduating from Harrington High School, and later Gonzaga University, he worked for many years on the Alaskan North Slope. He loved the Alaskan wilderness and the exploration thereof. In his later years he was particularly fond of music, movies, and playing the stock market. A devoted husband and father, Bill provided for his children and lovingly stayed by his wife Linda's side through a nearly 20 year battle with progressive MS. A helper of people throughout his life, Bill leaves a legacy of giving sacrificially to those he cared for. He will be remembered and deeply missed by friends and family members from Alaska to Washington, to the East Coast and many places inbetween. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Linda, and brother James. He is survived by his son Christopher, wife April and their children Seren and Yuri; his daughter Michele, husband Joe and their children Zachary and Jaxon; his son Mike, wife Regina and their children Jake, Michael and Chris; brother Ron and wife Carolyn; sister-in-law Jo; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Memorial services will be scheduled at such a time when those who loved him can all travel safely to honor him together. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Spokane, 121 S. Arthur, Spokane, WA 99202. Strate Funeral Home, Davenport, WA is caring for the Gooley family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Strate Funeral Home
505 10th St
Davenport, WA 99122
5097254151
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved