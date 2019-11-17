STEWART, William Gordon

William Gordon Stewart, 79, of Hayden, Idaho passed away on November 5, 2019 at Hospice Schneidmiller House, one day after celebrating his 60th wedding anniversary with his high school sweetheart, Jeannie.

Gordon was born on September 30, 1940 to Colonel John William Stewart and Edith Lucile Stewart, in Yakima, Washington. John and Edith raised Gordon and his two brothers on a chicken farm in Yakima. Because his father was in the military, he lived in Japan and graduated high school in Munich, Germany before moving back to Helena, Montana. This is where he met Jeannie Roylene Hagel years before while they were in middle school.

Gordon and Jeannie were married in 1959. He graduated from the University of Montana in 1966 and then moved to Spokane in 1972.

Gordon worked in film, photography, art, marketing, and was a major contributor during Spokane Expo '74. He and Jeannie also worked as administrators for assisted living communities at various locations in the northwest, and settled in Hayden in 2000.

Gordon enjoyed photography, the outdoors, art, golf, wood working, hunting, fishing, working with tools, and driving his Chevy pickup. He could come up with ideas for anything, which were often written on the back of a napkin. He was never without a pen, paper, and his trusty pocket knife. "Call Grandpa, he can fix it."

His professional accolades and hobbies are too many to list, yet are not how others will remember him--he will be remembered as a gentleman. He was the epitome of character.

Gordon never thought about all the impressive work he was doing--he never thought of himself at all--he just recognized the needs of others and simply got the job done. He had a quiet and solid sense of right, and always put others needs above his own.

Gordon also had quite a sense of humor. He loved telling stories and jokes, and in later years enjoyed sharing them through text messages to family and friends. Any time spent with others, especially the many vacations with family in Lake Tahoe, were cherished.

Through the many ups and downs of his life, he showed how to be a caring and diligent person, and to never cave to adversity. His inner strength will be remembered most by his children and grandchildren, whom he loved deeply. Gordon tried to lead a life of a Christian. He was a patient and virtuous man who enjoyed reading his bible. He was at peace.

Gordon is preceded in death by his parents; and brothers Alan and Robert Stewart. Gordon is survived by his wife, Jeannie Stewart; his daughter Natalie Cunningham and her husband, David, of Coeur d'Alene; his son Trevor Stewart of Post Falls; grandchildren Kayla Prize, Brooklyn Cunningham, Bennett Cunningham; great-grandchildren Harlee Prize, Kade Prize.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be sent to the Hospice Schneidmiller House in Hayden, Idaho.

