GRIGSBY, William William "Bill" Grigsby, a teacher and coach remembered for his big heart and generous spirit, died February 23, 2019, in San Diego at the age of 65. He grew up in Spokane, the youngest of John and Anna Fern Grigsby's five boys, and graduated from Shadle Park High School. His brothers gave him the nickname "Wyler." He played football at Columbia Basin College and the University of Montana and was a passionate high school teacher and football coach for 30 years, mostly at Tolt and Wilbur high schools. He was large in size and kind in spirit -- a respected influence on the lives of his students. He was a history teacher who loved history and used his many travels to bring the world back to the classroom. He loved politics and was a stalwart Democrat who was active in his union. In 1978 he met Tove, the love of his life. They met in Greece and it was a perfect match for more than 40 years. They traveled the world together and opened up their lives and their homes everywhere they went for everyone they met. They have a well-earned reputation for generosity. They had lived in Spokane, Carnation, the Canary Islands (where Bill taught at an international school) and Wilbur. They moved to Palm Desert, Calif., several years ago and loved it in the sun. In addition to Tove, survivors include his brother Clyde, sisters-in- law Barbara and Linda, children Tanyia and Nathan Oulman, grandchildren Baylee, Megan and Logan Oulman and numerous nieces and nephews. His brothers Mark, Larry and Rudy died before him. A memorial gathering is planned for sometime this summer in Spokane. He made things better where ever he was and he will be deeply missed.

