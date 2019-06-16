Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William GUTTROMSON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

GUTTROMSON, William Born William Carner Guttromson, second child to Ralph and Wilma Guttromson October 5th, 1941. Bill passed peacefully 25 May 2019 in Spokane, Washington. Bill was born in Maddock, North Dakota. Preceded in death by his daughter Rhonda Jo, brother Maurice Guttromson and sister Colleen Larson. Survived by his wife Paula Guttromson; son William Guttromson and wife Joni; daughter Kimberley Transue and husband Clint. Bill had seven grandchildren, Ben Guttromson, Stephanie Counts (husband Marshall Counts), Rachael Shovelier (husband Paul Shovelier), Joseph Knapp, Spencer, Jillian and Blake Transue; two great-grandchildren Aria and Ila Bean Shovelier; his brother James Guttromson (wife Charlene Guttromson), and sister Beverly Wormington (husband Terry, deceased). There will be a memorial service at Foothills Community Church, 11102 N. Foothills, Spokane, WA on Saturday, 22 June at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations to Kindred Hospice would be appreciated.

