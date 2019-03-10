CHILDS, William H. "Bill" (Age 92) Bill began his first day in eternity on March 1, 2019. He was born in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan and spent his working years as a banker in Michigan, Illinois and California. Upon retirement he and his wife of 65 years moved to Spokane to be near family. He served in the Navy in both WWII and the Korean Conflict. Wherever he lived he was active in a local church and civic affairs such as the Jaycee's, S.A.F.E. and the Spokane Senior Volunteer Police. Bill is survived by his gaggle of girls who he loved tremendously and by whom he was utterly adored: wife Donna, daughters Connie Licata and Kathy Hansen (Tom), granddaughters Kathy, Rebecca (Adam), Alyssa (Matt) and Mary, and great- granddaughters Allyson, Hannah, Theresa, Susie and Joanna. He also leaves behind three of his seven siblings: Jeanne Perry, Mary Jo Harvey and Jerry Childs. A celebration of Bill's life will be held at 3pm on Sunday, March 24 at Shadle Park Presbyterian Church, 5508 N. Alberta, Spokane, WA.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 10, 2019