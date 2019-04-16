Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William H. EVANS. View Sign

EVANS, William H. William H. Evans passed away in his sleep peacefully in the early hours of April 13, 2019 in Colfax, WA. Bill was born on January 30th, 1931, however even in his later years he'd claim to be 39. Born in Prosser, WA, Bill was the son of Will and Inez Evans, who pioneered on the far reaches of the Rattlesnake hills, north of Prosser. The youngest of four children, he had three older sisters, Hazel, Ida, and Bernice. In his early years, Bill attended a one-room school having to ride a horse to get to and from. When his parents moved into Prosser he finished high school there. He then received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Animal Science at Washington State University in 1954. Bill served two years in the U.S. Army's Vet Corp. stationed most of the time in Seattle until his honorable discharge into the reserves in 1957 Married to Della Mae Beckner in 1954, they farmed the Snake River Ranches continuously for over sixty years in the southwest corner of Whitman County. Being a rancher was much more than an occupation for Bill. As with most things in his life, he approached every day on the farm with a smile, as if it were a blank canvas with unlimited potential or an unwritten page in the novel of his life. Bill and Della are the proud parents of Scott Evans, Shann Webley, and Joe Evans. Seven grandchildren were blessed to have grown to adulthood knowing their grandfather. There are nine great-grandchildren who will no doubt grow up hearing many stories about Grandpa Bill. Bill embraced nearly any community he was part of. He served on the Hooper School Board for 14 years. As a member of the Farm Bureau, he served as County President, State Board Member, State Vice President and a member of The National Wheat Committee. For several years he was active on the adult board of the Washington State High School Rodeo Association. He served several terms as a fire commissioner and as a long time Director of the Pioneer Telephone Company. Bill approached life with enthusiasm. He had many interests, was an avid reader, a Mariner baseball and WSU fan, and he enjoyed all of his farm pets and "puttering" projects on the farm. Above all, Bill was a people person. He had many friends and could effortlessly strike up a conversation with anyone. He and his wife traveled extensively within the United States and one trip to Australia. At his request, Bill will be honored with a farewell party. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that any contributions be made to the Palouse Empire Fair Foundation, 223 N. Main St., Colfax, WA 99111. Friends and family are invited to share memories and laughs at 1:00 PM, April 19th at the Hooper Store. Bruning Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.bruningfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Bruning Funeral Home - Colfax

